Exclusive-Trump says Zelenskiy not Putin is holding up a Ukraine peace deal

Secondo quanto riportato da Donald Trump, è l’Ucraina, e non la Russia, a ostacolare il raggiungimento di un accordo di pace in Ucraina. La dichiarazione evidenzia le tensioni e le dinamiche attuali nel conflitto, sottolineando come le parti coinvolte abbiano ruoli diversi nel processo di pace. Questa affermazione apre un dibattito sulla responsabilità e sulle possibili soluzioni per una risoluzione duratura.

By Steve Holland and Gram SlatteryWASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters that Ukraine - not Russia - is holding up a potential peace deal.

Trump says US and Ukraine 'a lot closer' on peace deal but "thorny issues" remain - President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he arrives for meetings at Trump's Mar- uk.news.yahoo.com

Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskiy meeting - President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "a good and very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian ... reuters.com

