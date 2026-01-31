zelenskiy says ukraine is getting ready for new peace talks next week

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana. Zelenskiy ha detto di aspettarsi ulteriori dettagli dagli Stati Uniti prima di procedere e di essere pronto a confrontarsi con le parti coinvolte. La notizia arriva in un momento di tensione crescente, mentre le discussioni sulla risoluzione del conflitto continuano a tenere banco.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine was waiting for more information from the United States about further peace talks and expected new meetings to take place next week. “We are in constant communication with the American side and are expecting specific details from them regarding further meetings,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them.” Zelenskiy’s statement appeared to suggest that a meeting scheduled for Sunday in the United Arab Emirates between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States would not now take place. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Il presidente Zelenskiy ha annunciato che la data o il luogo del prossimo round di negoziati di pace mediati dagli Stati Uniti potrebbero cambiare.

