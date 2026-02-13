L’ambasciatore ucraino negli Stati Uniti, Andrij Melnyk, ha accusato oggi gli Stati Uniti di aumentare la pressione per ottenere concessioni da parte di Kiev, mentre si avvicinano le elezioni di metà mandato in America. Secondo il New York Times, la Casa Bianca spinge per accordi più favorevoli a Washington, anche a costo di compromettere la posizione dell’Ucraina nei prossimi negoziati di pace che potrebbero tenersi già la prossima settimana. Melnyk ha criticato il governo americano per aver “trascurato le esigenze di Kiev” e per aver spinto troppo sui termini che favoriscono gli Stati Uniti. Questo clima di tensione si inserisce nel

Feb 13 (Reuters) - As Ukraine prepares for another round of peace talks as early as next week, the Trump administration is increasing the pressure for concessions to Russ. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

Approfondimenti su ukraine says

Recentemente, le tensioni tra Stati Uniti ed Europa sono emerse a causa delle proposte di Donald Trump riguardo a Greenland e a una possibile “Board of Peace”.

La notizia circola da alcuni giorni: Stati Uniti e Argentina stanno discutendo un accordo che potrebbe portare deportazioni di cittadini americani in Argentina.

Ultime notizie su ukraine says

Argomenti discussi: US wants Ukraine, Russia to end war by June: Zelensky; US proposal for Donbass, Zelensky: 'It does not convince us or Moscow'. For Kiev 90 billion EU loan; TASS (TELEGRAM) * ZELENSKY, GLI STATI UNITI PUNTANO A CHIUDERE IL CONFLITTO IN UCRAINA ENTRO L’ESTATE, L’UCRAINA RESTA FERMA SUL DONBASS; Zelensky: Putin wants truce over budget problems. US ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia for peace by June.

Ukraine Says US Is Increasing Pressure for a Deal as the Midterms Loom, NYT ReportsFeb 13 (Reuters) - ?As ?Ukraine ?prepares for another ?round of ?peace talks ?as ?early ?as next week, the Trump ?administration is increasing ?the pressure for ?concessions ?to Russia ?in a ?push to ... usnews.com

Ukraine says US security guarantees deal '100% ready'President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US deal on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready, and Kyiv is simply waiting for a time and place to sign it. Following talks between ... dw.com

Al Arabiya English. . Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she hopes US President Donald Trump will end the war in Ukraine so she can nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. #US #Trump - facebook.com facebook