Ankara ha arrestato 16 persone nell’ambito di un’indagine su contenuti di OnlyFans, sequestrando beni per circa 6,9 milioni di dollari.

ANKARA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkey detained 16 people and seized assets worth about 300 million lira ($6.9 million) on Friday in an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to content shared on the OnlyFans platform, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said suspects generated income by sharing explicit content on social media and directing users to paid platforms, including OnlyFans and private messaging channels such as Telegram. OnlyFans has been blocked in Turkey since June 7, 2023, by a ruling of an Istanbul court on the grounds that it hosted content deemed contrary to public morality and family values. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Turkey detains 16 in OnlyFans probe, seizes $6.9 million in assets

In Kosovo, oltre 100 persone sono state arrestate in seguito a un’indagine sulle irregolarità nelle elezioni del 28 dicembre.

La Malaysia ha sequestrato oltre 129 milioni di dollari in petrolio proveniente da due petroliere sospettate di aver effettuato trasferimenti illegali in mare.

