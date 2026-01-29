hegseth tells trump pentagon is prepared on iran

Il segretario alla Difesa degli Stati Uniti, Pete Hegseth, ha detto che il Pentagono è pronto per eventuali azioni contro l’Iran. La dichiarazione arriva mentre si intensificano le tensioni tra Washington e Teheran, con l’amministrazione Biden che monitora attentamente la situazione. Hegseth ha assicurato che le forze militari statunitensi sono in allerta e pronte a intervenire se necessario.

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the U.S. military will be prepared to carry out whatever President Donald Trump decides on Iran to ensure Tehran does not pursue nuclear weapons capability. With a large U.S. military force gathered in the region, Hegseth was asked by Trump at a cabinet meeting to comment on the situation. “They should not pursue nuclear capabilities. We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department,” Hegseth said, referring to the Trump administration’s unofficial renaming of the Defense Department. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente Donald Trump ha dichiarato che gli Stati Uniti adotteranno “azioni molto forti” qualora il governo iraniano proceda con le esecuzioni di manifestanti.

L'attenzione internazionale sulla supervisione degli Stati Uniti in Venezuela potrebbe protrarsi per diversi anni, secondo quanto dichiarato dall'ex presidente Donald Trump al New York Times.

