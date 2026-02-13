Il leader della Bhumjaithai, Anutin Charnvirakul, ha firmato un accordo di coalizione con Pheu Thai a Bangkok, dopo aver conquistato la maggioranza dei seggi alle elezioni di domenica, motivato dalla volontà di formare un governo stabile e affrontare le sfide economiche del paese.

“We will work together as a government and manage the country so we can do good things for the country,” Anutin told reporters, after holding talks with Pheu Thai leaders. Paetongtarn, Thaksin’s daughter, was later dismissed by a court order, opening the door for Anutin to become prime minister. After less than 100 days in power, the 59-year-old Anutin dissolved parliament in December, triggering a snap election, which he won riding on a wave of nationalism sparked by a fierce border conflict with Cambodia. “Please erase any misunderstandings from the past,” Anutin said. “We would like to work together, govern the country together. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thailand’s election winner Bhumjaithai seals coalition deal with Pheu Thai

