second us aircraft carrier to head to middle east amid iran tensions us media reports

La portaerei americana USS Nimitz si prepara a salpare verso il Medio Oriente, diventando la seconda nave da guerra statunitense ad arrivare nella regione in pochi giorni, a causa dell’aumento delle tensioni con l’Iran. È una mossa che risponde alle recenti escalation di attacchi e minacce tra le parti, con le autorità statunitensi che vogliono mostrare maggiore presenza militare nella zona. Un dettaglio che distingue questa operazione è il rafforzamento immediato delle forze navali, dopo che le autorità di Teheran hanno annunciato nuove esercitazioni militari lungo la costa.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, U.S. media outlets reported late on Thursday. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships will be sent to the Middle East from the Caribbean, the New York Times, which first reported the news, said, citing U.S. officials. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump had said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Nelle prossime settimane, alcune forze militari statunitensi, tra cui un gruppo di portaerei, sono in viaggio verso il Medio Oriente.

