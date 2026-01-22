us military assets heading to middle east even as trump backs off toughest iran rhetoric

Nelle prossime settimane, alcune forze militari statunitensi, tra cui un gruppo di portaerei, sono in viaggio verso il Medio Oriente. Questa mobilitazione si inserisce in un contesto di crescente attenzione regionale, anche in risposta a recenti sviluppi diplomatici e tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Iran. La presenza militare statunitense mira a garantire stabilità e sicurezza nella zona, mantenendo un approccio di cautela e gradualità nelle azioni.

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets will arrive in the Middle East region in the coming days, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, even as U.S. President Donald Trump voices hopes of avoiding new military action against Iran. U.S. warships including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, several destroyers and fighter aircraft started moving from the Asia-Pacific last week as tensions between Iran and the United States soared following a severe crackdown on protests across Iran in recent months. One of the officials said additional air defense systems were also being eyed for the Middle East. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Trump says he and US military weighing 'strong options' on Iran

