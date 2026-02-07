Farmers report ‘catastrophic’ damage to crops as Storm Marta hits Spain and Portugal

I contadini di Spagna e Portogallo descrivono danni enormi ai campi causati dalla tempesta Marta. Le piogge intense e i venti forti hanno sommerso le colture, lasciando molti agricoltori senza parole. La situazione si aggrava: molte aziende agricole temono di perdere l’intera produzione di questa stagione. I primi rilievi indicano danni “catastrofici” in diverse zone, e la strada per il recupero sarà lunga.

The Iberian Peninsula has already experienced a succession of storms in recent weeks, bringing heavy rain, thunder, snow and strong gales ahead of the arrival of Storm Marta on Saturday. More than 11,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Spain’s southern Andalusia region, while nearly 170 roads have been closed across Spain and rail services have been disrupted in Portugal. Spanish state weather agency AEMET warned on Saturday that Storm Marta would bring snow and hazardous coastal conditions, as well as more rain. Authorities issued an orange weather warning, the second highest after red. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Una persona è morta in Portogallo, dove le acque di piena hanno travolto un’auto.

