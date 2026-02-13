Un civile è stato ucciso e sei persone sono rimaste ferite durante un attacco con droni russi al porto di Odesa, sulla costa del Mar Nero, causato dai raid missilistici russi che mirano alle infrastrutture strategiche della regione.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack killed one person and injured six others at one of the ports in Ukraine’s Odesa region on the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Friday. “Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack. “La Russia ha lanciato attacchi massicci alle infrastrutture portuali e ferroviarie”, ha scritto su Telegram, aggiungendo che anche le infrastrutture ferroviarie nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk sono state attaccate. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine’s Odesa region, deputy PM says

Un attacco russo ha colpito un impianto energetico nella regione di Odesa, nel sud dell’Ucraina.

