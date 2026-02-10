Russian attack damages energy facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region company says

Un attacco russo ha colpito un impianto energetico nella regione di Odesa, nel sud dell’Ucraina. La società DTEK ha confermato che l’obiettivo è stato danneggiato, lasciando alcune zone senza energia. La notizia arriva mentre i combattimenti continuano nella zona. Le autorità ucraine stanno valutando l’entità dei danni e preparano interventi di riparazione. La situazione resta tesa, e si temono possibili conseguenze sulla fornitura di energia nelle prossime ore.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Russian attack damaged an energy facility in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea region of Odesa, power company DTEK said on Tuesday. “The damage is extensive. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order,” DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper earlier said some settlements in the region had been partially left without power. “At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region,” Kiper wrote on Telegram. Critical infrastructure facilities are running off generators and work was underway to restore electricity supply, Kiper said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

