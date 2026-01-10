North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong urges South Korea to investigate drone incidents

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni. La richiesta si inserisce nel contesto delle tensioni tra le due Coree e mira a chiarire le circostanze di questi eventi. Un’analisi accurata potrebbe contribuire a migliorare la comprensione reciproca e a ridurre i rischi di escalation nella regione.

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, urged South Korea to investigate recent drone incidents for detailed expla.

Kim Yo Jong: North Korea's Influential Figure Threatens South Korea Over Drone Incidents - claimed to have "clear evidence" of South Korean military involvement in the alleged drone incidents that Seoul reportedly launched

