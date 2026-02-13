Lunar New Year bowing service in China stokes controversy

Da internazionale.it 13 feb 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

A gennaio, in Cina, un servizio di un’app di lavoro occasionale ha suscitato polemiche dopo aver offerto la possibilità di assumere proxy per inchinarsi agli anziani durante il Capodanno lunare.

Promotional images of the now-deleted service depicted an orange uniform-clad delivery worker on their knees bowing, forehead nearly on the floor, in front of a smiling elderly couple. Online responses ranged from outrage to mockery. “Filial piety should not be commoditised,” one Weibo user said, referring to the culture of respect for and deference to older family members. Visiting loved ones and offering good wishes are an important part of the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, although bowing is not widely practised today. “After careful consideration, we have voluntarily removed the services that caused controversy,” said odd jobs app UU Paotui, based in central China’s Henan, in a Wednesday WeChat post. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

