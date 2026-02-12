Durante le festività del Capodanno lunare, molti turisti cinesi stanno scegliendo di partire all’estero. Russia e Thailandia sono tra le mete preferite, con un aumento di viaggi rispetto agli anni passati. Le restrizioni sono state allentate e le persone vogliono approfittare di questa lunga pausa per cambiare aria. Le agenzie di viaggio segnalano un incremento delle prenotazioni, soprattutto per destinazioni lontane. La maggior parte dei viaggiatori pianifica soggiorni di diversi giorni, spinta dalla voglia di staccare e di scoprire nuovi luoghi.

The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is one of China’s longest holidays, running for nine days this year from February 15, or a day longer than usual, to usher in the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Millions traditionally head home for family reunions during this time, boosting spending in shops, cinemas and restaurants as families nationwide and overseas celebrate together. China expects a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the accompanying 40-day travel rush, up from 9.02 billion last year, as officials hope this year’s longer event spurs more holidaymakers to make domestic visits or venture abroad. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year break

Approfondimenti su Chinese Tourists Travel

Il Festival delle Lanterne di Zigong, in Sichuan, ha avuto inizio il 24 gennaio, segnando l’atteso arrivo del Capodanno lunare.

Due compagnie russe stanno organizzando voli per far tornare i turisti dalla Cuba nei prossimi giorni.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

How He Stole Gallons Of Soda

Ultime notizie su Chinese Tourists Travel

Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year breakMore Chinese tourists are expected to travel overseas during next week's extra-long Lunar New Year break, with top destinations ranging from Russia and Australia to Thailand and South Korea, travel ... reuters.com

Next port: Busan. Skipping: Nagasaki. Chinese cruise tourists head for South Korea amid China-Japan riftAll scheduled flights between China and Japan have been cancelled for the month of February, with Chinese airlines extending special ticket change and refund policies for Japan-related travel. asianews.network

Foreign diplomats enjoy Lunar New Year program in Ho Chi Minh City Full report: news.tuoitre.vn/foreign-diplom… x.com

Lunar New Year arrives differently in every EDITION, yet the same luck and light connect each celebration. - facebook.com facebook