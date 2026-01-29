Kremlin says Russia has invited Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to come to Moscow for peace talks

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace. La proposta arriva in un momento di tensione crescente tra i due paesi, senza che ancora ci siano conferme ufficiali da parte di Kiev. La Russia insiste sulla volontà di negoziare, ma finora Zelensky non ha risposto pubblicamente all’invito. I dettagli sulla data e le modalità del possibile incontro restano ancora incerti.

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had reiterated its invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come to Moscow for peace talks, as U.S.-led efforts to reach a deal to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine intensify. Washington-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi last weekend have injected some new momentum into efforts to clinch a peace deal, but profound differences persist between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating stances. Fierce fighting is still raging, while Kyiv battles debilitating power outages caused by recent missile strikes. An unnamed U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha ribadito l’impegno del suo paese verso la pace, sottolineando che l’Ucraina non rappresenta un ostacolo nel processo di dialogo.

Secondo quanto riportato da Donald Trump, è l’Ucraina, e non la Russia, a ostacolare il raggiungimento di un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

