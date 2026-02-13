L’ICE destinerà 38,3 miliardi di dollari quest’anno per finanziare i centri di detenzione in tutto il paese, secondo un documento ufficiale. La cifra rappresenta un aumento rispetto agli anni precedenti e include fondi per ampliare le strutture e rafforzare le operazioni di sorveglianza. Nell’ambito di questa spesa, sono previste nuove assunzioni di agenti e investimenti in tecnologie di controllo.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend $38.3 billion by the end of the year on detention centers to detain and process tens of thousands of immigrants slated for deportation, according to an overview of the plan published by New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte’s office on Thursday. The document was provided by the Department of Homeland Security after an inquiry Ayotte made following a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday, her office said in a press release. ICE plans to buy 16 existing buildings and renovate them to serve as regional processing centers that can hold 1,000 to 1,500 detainees for average stays of three to seven days, according to the plan. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - ICE to spend $38.3 billion on detention centers across US, document shows

La Commissione europea sta riconsiderando la sua strategia diplomatica sul clima dopo le tensioni emerse durante il summit COP30.

Una donna palestinese, che ha perso molti familiari nella guerra di Gaza, è finita in ospedale dopo aver avuto una crisi epilettica in una struttura di detenzione negli Stati Uniti.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Texas police use tear gas to disperse anti-#ICE protesters outside detention center • FRANCE 24

ICE to spend $38.3 billion on detention centers across US, document showsU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend $38.3 billion by the end of the year on detention centers to detain and process tens of thousands of immigrants slated for deportation, ... reuters.com

ICE set to spend $38 billion on 16 warehouses for detention centers, each housing 1,000–1,500 detaineesICE plans to spend $38.3 billion converting warehouses into detention centers, acquiring 16 buildings to hold up to 1,500 detainees each. livemint.com

JUST IN: “How Can Tinubu Spend 34 Billion on Foreign Trips in 2 Years While Nigeria Faces Economic Crisis" — Oseni Rufai Demands Accountability Amid Lavish Spending ATP NEWS - facebook.com facebook