palestinian woman hospitalized following seizure in us ice detention

Una donna palestinese, che ha perso molti familiari nella guerra di Gaza, è finita in ospedale dopo aver avuto una crisi epilettica in una struttura di detenzione negli Stati Uniti. La donna, che si trovava sotto custodia delle autorità statunitensi, ha mostrato segni di malessere improvviso e ha richiesto cure mediche. La notizia ha suscitato preoccupazione, considerando il suo passato e le condizioni di detenzione.

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A Palestinian woman, who lost dozens of family members in the Gaza war, has been hospitalized following a seizure in U.S. immigration detention, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday. On February 6, 2026, at about 8:45 p.m., “medical staff at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, notified ICE that detainee Leqaa Kordia was admitted to Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson, Texas, for further evaluation following a seizure,” a DHS spokesperson said. Kordia, a 33-year-old Muslim Palestinian woman living in the U.S. and whose mother is an American citizen, was detained by U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

