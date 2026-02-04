exclusive eu rethinks climate diplomacy after bruising cop30 summit document shows

La Commissione europea sta riconsiderando la sua strategia diplomatica sul clima dopo le tensioni emerse durante il summit COP30. Fonti interne riferiscono che l’Unione Europea sta valutando come riorganizzare il suo approccio per ottenere risultati più concreti nelle negoziazioni internazionali. La discussione segue le difficoltà registrate in Qatar, che hanno lasciato molti dubbi sulla capacità di raggiungere obiettivi condivisi. Nei prossimi mesi, Bruxelles potrebbe proporre nuove linee guida per rafforzare la collaborazione e migliorare le sue posizioni nelle trattative mondiali sul clima.

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 - The European Union is mulling a new strategy in its diplomatic efforts on climate change after a bruising U.N. summit last year where it struggled to rally support for faster, more ambitious action to cut planet-heating emissions, an internal EU document seen by Reuters showed. Negotiations at the COP30 event in Brazil in November on how to address climate change were dealt a geopolitical blow earlier in the year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the world’s biggest economy out of the talks. The 27-country EU is now assessing how to strengthen its strategy for future negotiations by using its trade, finance and development leverage in climate talks, the document showed. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

