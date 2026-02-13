Il responsabile dei servizi segreti tedeschi ha richiesto maggiori margini di azione per contrastare le minacce provenienti dalla Russia. La decisione deriva dall’aumento di attività sospette e di operazioni di disinformazione che si stanno intensificando nel paese. Recentemente, le autorità hanno registrato un incremento di attacchi informatici e campagne di propaganda online, che mettono alla prova la sicurezza nazionale.

“The threat emanating from hybrid warfare has been recognized,” Martin Jaeger, head of the BND, Germany’s foreign intelligence service, told a panel at the Munich Security Conference. “Deterrence is not working yet. This raises the question, do we simply want to continue to observe and record these developments, or have we reached a point where we must take active countermeasures?” “This question also applies to my service, the BND. In my opinion, the service must and will become more operational,” he said. Jaeger said Germany had uncovered a major Russian-linked influence operation ahead of last year’s federal election, which he said used pseudo-investigative research, deepfakes, and fabricated witness statements on various platforms. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - German spy chief calls for more operational freedom to counter threats

Il ministro delle finanze tedesco ha suggerito di promuovere un nuovo senso di “patriottismo europeo” come strumento per salvaguardare gli interessi economici del continente.

La Germania prepara una nuova legge per rafforzare i servizi segreti.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

