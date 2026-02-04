germany seeks broader spy powers to counter rising hybrid threats

La Germania prepara una nuova legge per rafforzare i servizi segreti. Il governo vuole concedere più poteri alle agenzie di intelligence per affrontare le crescenti minacce ibride. La decisione arriva in un momento in cui le tensioni e le sfide di sicurezza aumentano, spingendo Berlino a intervenire con strumenti più efficaci. La proposta ha sollevato discussioni sia tra gli addetti ai lavori che nel pubblico.

Many attacks on Germany in recent years were thwarted only thanks to intelligence shared by allies whose agencies operate with wider powers, Thorsten Frei, head of the German chancellor’s office, acknowledged this week. “The aim is to be on an equal footing with our European partners in the field of intelligence gathering,” he told Tagesspiegel newspaper. “Intelligence services cooperate worldwide, and the only hard currency that counts is information.” Long dogged by questions over Nazi-era continuities, the BND has sought to define itself against Germany’s two darkest intelligence legacies: Nazi repression and the Stasi’s surveillance state. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

