Il motivo della protesta dei contadini di Atene è l’aumento dei costi di produzione che rende difficile il loro lavoro. I contadini hanno portato decine di trattori nel centro della città per chiedere aiuto e sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica. La manifestazione si è svolta in una giornata di forte traffico, creando disagi ai passanti e ai pendolari. I manifestanti lamentano di non riuscire a coprire le spese a causa dei prezzi sempre più alti di fertilizzanti, carburante e altri materiali.

People lined up and applauded as tractors arrived in front of the parliament building. The farmers said they would stay overnight. Stavros Kozoutzis, a farmer from Komotini, in the north of the country, said: “Unfortunately, the summer cultivation period is about to begin, and we do not have the money to plant this year’s crops.” Last month, the farmers ended weeks of nationwide blockades over delayed farm aid payments. The Greek government says it has disbursed much of the overdue payments and announced cheaper fuel and cover for future output losses. “We are giving a battle for our survival. We left the blockades. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Farmers protest in Greek capital over rising production costs

I contadini francesi hanno nuovamente manifestato a Parigi, questa volta con i trattori, per esprimere il loro dissenso nei confronti dell’accordo commerciale tra l’UE e Mercosur.

Questa mattina, i sopravvissuti di un naufragio al largo della Grecia hanno contestato la versione fornita dalla guardia costiera.

Farmers protest in Athens over delayed subsidies

Farmers protest in Greek capital over rising production costsGreek farmers drove dozens of tractors into central Athens on Friday to protest over rising production costs and ... globalbankingandfinance.com

Farmers, workers stage joint protest at Greek parliamentDozens of Greek farmers on Friday took their tractors into Athens to demand tax relief and state support, after a 55-day nationwide protest that blocked highways and border crossings. Farmers and ... msn.com

Ah Australia, why must you follow all the worst traits of the US government: What kind of country have we become when we honor and protect the baby-killers, while silencing those who protest against such monsters. Hats off to the Aussies protesting the visit of - facebook.com facebook