survivors dispute greek coastguard account of fatal migrant shipwreck

Questa mattina, i sopravvissuti di un naufragio al largo della Grecia hanno contestato la versione fornita dalla guardia costiera. Secondo le testimonianze raccolte, la piccola barca con a bordo 15 migranti afghani non avrebbe cambiato rotta né si sarebbe scontrata con un’altra imbarcazione, come invece sostenuto dalle autorità. I sopravvissuti hanno raccontato di aver visto il mare calmo e di non aver notato alcuna collisione prima di finire in acqua. La vicenda si aggiunge alle tensioni sul trattamento dei migranti nel Mediterraneo

Fifteen people died in the shipwreck off the island of Chios on February 3. Two dozen others, including 11 minors, were rescued, some of them seriously injured, the coastguard said. The coastguard said in a statement last week that the migrants’ boat was sailing with its navigation lights switched off and that it ignored a patrol vessel’s warnings to stop. When approached, it abruptly changed course, hitting the coastguard vessel and capsizing. However, testimonies from three survivors, reviewed by Reuters, said that the coastguard did not offer any prior warning and that the dinghy did not change course. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

