French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt Mercosur deal.

I contadini francesi hanno nuovamente manifestato a Parigi, questa volta con i trattori, per esprimere il loro dissenso nei confronti dell’accordo commerciale tra l’UE e Mercosur. La protesta mira a sottolineare le preoccupazioni riguardo agli impatti del trattato sul settore agricolo locale, in un contesto di crescente attenzione alle questioni di sostenibilità e tutela delle produzioni nazionali.

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French farmers drove tractors into Paris on Tuesday for the second time in a week to protest against an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say threaten.

