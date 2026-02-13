Kim Jong-un ha presieduto oggi il nono Congresso del Partito dei Lavoratori a Pyongyang, una riunione che si svolge ogni diversi anni e rappresenta il momento più importante per le decisioni politiche del regime. Questa volta, il motivo principale è rafforzare il controllo interno e presentare nuove strategie economiche, in un momento di crescenti tensioni con la comunità internazionale. Tra i dettagli più noti, ci sono le immagini di Kim che arriva al palazzo con il classico abbigliamento militare, un segnale di determinazione e unità.

The Congress comes as leader Kim Jong Un has stepped up weapons development and factory inspections, while deepening ties with Russia amid sustained tension with South Korea and the United States. The decision to convene the event was approved at a plenary meeting in June, when state media said the party agreed to hold the Ninth Congress but did not set a date. State media KCNA later reported that the party’s Politburo adopted a decision to open the Congress in Pyongyang in late February 2026. The Congress is the party’s top decision-making forum and is expected to review the past five years and set the governing line for the next phase, spanning the economy, defence and diplomacy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Factbox-What to watch at North Korea’s Ninth Party Congress

Kim Jong-un ha annunciato che il Congresso del Partito dei Lavoratori si terrà entro la fine di febbraio a Pyongyang, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra i recenti progressi militari e rafforzare il suo controllo politico, un evento che il regime ha definito cruciale per consolidare il suo potere.

Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un ha annunciato che il prossimo congresso del Partito dei lavoratori svelerà i piani per rafforzare ulteriormente il deterrente nucleare del paese.

