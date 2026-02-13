North Korea’s Kim to tout power and military gains at party congress

Kim Jong-un ha annunciato che il Congresso del Partito dei Lavoratori si terrà entro la fine di febbraio a Pyongyang, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra i recenti progressi militari e rafforzare il suo controllo politico, un evento che il regime ha definito cruciale per consolidare il suo potere.

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - North Korea will convene the Ninth Party Congress this month, a major political undertaking aimed at showcasing leader Kim Jong Un's absolute grip on power and his image as a benevolent leader at home and as head of a world-class military.In the run-up to the once-every-five-year gathering, Kim has toured military and economic facilities across the isolated state, from a cruise missile launch site to a large-scale greenhouse farm, to highlight his accomplishments. The Congress is expected to open on an undisclosed date in late February. It will deliver a verdict on the current five-year development push and outline future priorities.

Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un ha annunciato che il prossimo congresso del Partito dei lavoratori svelerà i piani per rafforzare ulteriormente il deterrente nucleare del paese.

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

