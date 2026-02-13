A Preah Vihear, in Cambogia, migliaia di sfollati cambogiani vivono ancora in condizioni di incertezza sei settimane dopo la fine dei combattimenti al confine con la Thailandia, che ora si trova sotto la pressione di una vittoria nazionalista thailandese.

“I don’t know what led to this fighting,” she said. “Like other Cambodians, I want peace, not war.” In an election last week, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul romped to victory on a platform that includes building a wall at the border. During a visit to the area on the Cambodian side, most of the people Reuters spoke to said they knew nothing about last week’s Thai vote or what the implications might be for the area. Pich Vorn, displaced from the neighbouring village of Chouk Chey, said he just wanted his house and land back. On the Thai side, authorities say all residents have been able to return home since fighting ended. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Displaced Cambodians in limbo as nationalist victory in Thailand adds to pressure

