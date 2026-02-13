Il primo ministro canadese Mark Carney e altri leader politici si sono recati a Tumbler Ridge, in Columbia Britannica, per partecipare a una veglia in memoria delle vittime della sparatoria di massa avvenuta ieri sera nel centro della cittadina mineraria. La strage, che ha lasciato almeno cinque persone morte e diverse ferite, è stata causata da un uomo armato che ha aperto il fuoco nei locali di un bar, scatenando il panico tra i residenti. Tra i dettagli che distinguono questa vicenda, c’è il fatto che l’attentatore, identificato come un uomo di 40 anni con precedenti penali, si è suicidato prima dell’arr

Van Rootselaar, who police say was born a male but began identifying as a woman six years ago, then died by suicide. The mass shooting was one of the worst in Canadian history. The deadliest took place in April 2020 when a 51-year-old man shot and killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, before police shot him dead. Few townspeople wanted to speak to media on Thursday and British Columbia police said families and friends of the victims had requested privacy. Police on Thursday named the school victims as Abel Mwansa, 12, Ezekiel Schofield, 13, Kylie Smith, 12, Zoey Benoit, 12, Ticaria Lampert, 12 as well as teacher Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Carney, other leaders to mourn victims at site of Canada mass shooting

Approfondimenti su carney other

Il primo ministro canadese Mark Carney sta per arrivare a Tumbler Ridge, una piccola cittadina della British Columbia colpita da una tragedia.

Il Parlamento australiano si è riunito nuovamente, iniziando la sessione con un momento di silenzio in memoria delle vittime della sparatoria di Bondi Beach.

CBC News: The National | Police identify mass shooting suspect

Ultime notizie su carney other

Carney, other leaders to mourn victims at site of Canada mass shootingOTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and opposition leaders will attend a vigil in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Friday to pay respects to the ... reuters.com

Prime Minister Carney, other federal leaders to attend vigil in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on FridayPrime Minister Mark Carney and other federal party leaders will travel to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., to attend a vigil commemorating the victims of Tuesday's shooting. msn.com

Meloni: condoglianze per la terribile tragedia in Canada, solidarietà a Carney - facebook.com facebook