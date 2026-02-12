Carney plans visit to Tumbler Ridge as Canada grieves mass shooting

Da internazionale.it 12 feb 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il primo ministro canadese Mark Carney sta per arrivare a Tumbler Ridge, una piccola cittadina della British Columbia colpita da una tragedia. Nove persone sono state uccise in una sparatoria di massa e il governo si prepara a incontrare la comunità, ancora scossa dall’evento. La visita di Carney arriva in un momento di dolore e di ricerca di risposte.

Police say 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who had suffered mental health problems, killed her mother and stepbrother on Tuesday before shooting a teacher and five young students at the local school. Van Rootselaar, who police say was born a male but began identifying as a woman six years ago, then died by suicide. “The Prime Minister will be visiting Tumbler Ridge shortly in support of the community . (we are) working closely with the community and local authorities to finalize details based on their own immediate needs,” Carney’s office said in a brief statement, which gave no details. Across Tumbler Ridge, a town of around 2,400 in the Canadian Rockies, flowers and stuffed animals could be seen at unofficial public memorials. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

