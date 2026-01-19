Il Parlamento australiano si è riunito nuovamente, iniziando la sessione con un momento di silenzio in memoria delle vittime della sparatoria di Bondi Beach. La riunione ha visto interventi di vari rappresentanti, nel rispetto del dolore condiviso e della memoria delle persone coinvolte. Questo momento di raccoglimento sottolinea l’importanza di riflettere sulla sicurezza e sul senso di comunità in momenti di crisi.

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s parliament returned early on Monday with speeches and a moment of silence for those killed in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as victims’ families watched from the public gallery. Two gunmen who police allege were inspired by Islamic State opened fire at a Jewish Hanukkah event on the city’s iconic Bondi Beach last month, killing 15 people in the country’s worst such incident in decades. The attack shocked the nation and led to calls for tougher action on antisemitism and gun control, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledging tougher action on both. Lawmakers had been due to return from their Southern Hemisphere summer break next month, but Albanese recalled parliament two weeks early to commemorate victims and begin debate on gun control and hate speech reforms. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia parliament returns with moment of silence for Bondi mass shooting victims

Australia PM Albanese recalls parliament early in wake of Bondi attack

Il Primo Ministro australiano Anthony Albanese ha annunciato il richiamo anticipato del Parlamento, previsto per la prossima settimana, a seguito dell’attacco avvenuto a Bondi. Questa decisione mira a discutere le misure di sicurezza e rispondere agli eventi recenti. La convocazione anticipata sottolinea l’importanza di affrontare prontamente le questioni di sicurezza nazionale e garantire un dibattito adeguato su quanto accaduto.

Sparatoria a Bondi Beach in Australia, morti e feriti

Una sparatoria si è verificata a Bondi Beach, una delle spiagge più iconiche dell'Australia, durante una celebrazione della festività ebraica di Hanukkah. L'incidente ha causato vittime tra morti e feriti, suscitando shock e preoccupazione tra la comunità locale e le autorità.

