australia opposition leader ley loses party room vote abc reports

La leader dell’opposizione australiana, Sussan Ley, ha perso il voto tra i membri del suo partito. Ora il partito liberale avvierà la procedura per eleggere un nuovo capo. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di tensioni e discussioni interne, lasciando il futuro della leadership ancora da definire.

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley has lost a party room vote and the Liberal party will move to elect their next leader, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Friday. Ley had made history in May by becoming the first woman to lead the Liberals after the party’s election rout but her tenure was marked by steadily falling support in the polls. Ley era entrata nella storia a maggio diventando la prima donna a guidare i liberali dopo la sconfitta elettorale del partito, ma il suo mandato è stato segnato da un costante calo dei consensi nei sondaggi. Regalati o regala Internazionale. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

