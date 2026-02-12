La leader dell’opposizione in Australia, Sussan Ley, si trova sotto pressione dopo che un importante esponente del partito ha deciso di lasciare. La crisi arriva a meno di un anno dal suo insediamento e apre la strada a un possibile tentativo di sostituirla alla guida. La situazione si fa tesa nel partito, mentre Ley cerca di mantenere il suo ruolo di fronte alle voci di un cambio in corsa.

Angus Taylor quit as shadow defence minister on Wednesday evening, as Australian media widely reported he was preparing to challenge Ley and that his supporters would push for a party room vote as early as Thursday. “I don’t believe Sussan Ley is in a position to be able to lead the party as it needs to be led from here,” Taylor told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday. “What we need right now is strong leadership, clear direction and a courageous focus on our values.” Ley and Taylor did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Opinion polls have shown the Liberal-National opposition coalition losing voters to far-right populist Senator Pauline Hanson and her anti-immigration party, One Nation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia’s opposition leader faces leadership challenge as senior lawmaker quits

Approfondimenti su Sussan Ley

La coalizione di opposizione in Australia si è riunita domenica, dopo che il partito minore, il National Party, aveva rotto i rapporti il mese scorso con la Lega.

In Australia, la coalizione conservatrice di opposizione si è divisa nuovamente, segnando la seconda frattura in meno di un anno.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Astral Legends TV Stream | Part Two Marathon

Ultime notizie su Sussan Ley

Australia's opposition leader faces leadership challenge as senior lawmaker quitsBy Renju Jose SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia's opposition leader Sussan Ley is facing a possible leadership challenge less than a year into the role, after a senior figure in her shadow cabinet ... msn.com

Australia's first female Liberal leader under pressure after front bench resignationThe resignation of shadow defence minister Angus Taylor paves the way for a long-speculated leadership challenge. msn.com

KISS FROM THE PAST !!!! On this day february 9, 1997, 29 years ago KISS performed at the Burswood Dome in Perth,Australia for their Alive Worldwide Tour Perth, WA, Australia Burswood Dome Promoter: Frontier Touring Company Other act: Non-Intentional - facebook.com facebook