In Canada, il Partito Conservatore ha deciso di confermare alla guida il leader Pierre Poilievre. La scelta è arrivata con un voto schiacciante tra i membri del partito, che hanno preferito mantenere la stessa direzione in vista delle prossime elezioni. Poilievre continuerà così a guidare il principale partito di opposizione, pronto a portare avanti le sue politiche e a rafforzare la posizione nel panorama politico canadese.

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s opposition Conservative Party has voted overwhelmingly to retain Pierre Poilievre as its leader after a leadership review called following its defeat in a federal election. The party said at a convention in the city of Calgary on Saturday that Poilievre won 87.4% of votes cast in the review mandated after the Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, defeated the Conservatives in the election last April. Under Poilievre, the Conservatives had held a more than 20-point lead over the Liberals last January but U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Canada’s opposition Conservative Party votes to keep leader Poilievre

Approfondimenti su Canada Conservative

In Australia, la coalizione conservatrice di opposizione si è divisa nuovamente, segnando la seconda frattura in meno di un anno.

Il partito populista Reform UK ha recentemente ottenuto un nuovo ingresso, con la defezione di un parlamentare proveniente dal Conservative Party.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre interview

Ultime notizie su Canada Conservative

Canada’s opposition Conservative Party votes to keep leader PoilievreBy Maria Cheng and Promit Mukherjee OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's opposition Conservative Party has voted overwhelmingly to retain Pierre Poilievre as its leader after a leadership review called ... msn.com

Canada's Conservatives keep Poilievre as leader despite election lossMembers of Canada’s Conservative opposition party voted to keep Perre Poilievre as the party’s leader despite his election loss last year and recent defections ... abcnews.go.com

Next-Gen On! Italian and German Young Voices – People’s and Conservative Parties La Fondazione Hanns Seidel, insieme a Villa Vigoni, ha riunito a Palazzo Baldassini (Roma) giovani italiani e tedeschi per dare voce alle nuove generazioni dei parti - facebook.com facebook