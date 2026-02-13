albanian actor sues government for using her image as ai minister

L’attrice albanese ha deciso di intentare una causa contro il governo perché hanno usato la sua immagine e la sua voce senza permesso per creare un avatar di un “ministro dell’Intelligenza Artificiale”. La donna si è detta sorpresa nel scoprire che il suo volto è stato impiegato in un progetto digitale senza consultarla, e ora chiede un risarcimento per questa violazione. La vicenda apre un dibattito sulla tutela della privacy e sui rischi dell’uso non autorizzato delle immagini nel mondo digitale.

TIRANA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An Albanian actor is suing the government for using her face and voice to create the avatar for an “AI minister” - a virtual member of the cabinet. Diella features the face and voice of Anila Bisha, a film and theatre actor who says she never gave consent for her likeness to be used that way, and it has led to harassment online and unwanted attention in the street. “First I was surprised, smiled and I said it must be a joke,” Bisha told Reuters. “Now people call me Diella and they consider me as just another minister of the government.” The government denies using her likeness improperly. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Albanian Actor Sues Over Use of Her Face for AI Minister in Digital Identity Fight

