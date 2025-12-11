Arrest of Dangerous Albanian National in Abu Dhabi Italian Media | Possible Links to Mafia Networks

Un pericoloso cittadino albanese è stato arrestato ad Abu Dhabi, secondo le fonti italiane. Le indagini suggeriscono possibili collegamenti con reti mafiose, con Sinomati accusato di aver offerto 150.000 euro per l'omicidio di Shehaj. La vicenda apre nuovi scenari sulle attività criminali internazionali e le connessioni tra diverse organizzazioni mafiose.

According to the findings of Italian investigators, Sinomati allegedly offered a payment of €150,000 for the murder of Shehaj. The sum was reportedly delivered to the alleged gunman, Raoul Esteban Calderón, who is already serving a life sentence for the assassination of Lazio ultras leader Fabrizio Piscitelli, known as “Diabolik.” Sinomati had also previously been convicted in Italy alongside Giuseppe Molisso, a well-known figure in the Rome-area narcotics trade. At the same time, investigators are exploring possible connections between this criminal network and the recent assault on investigative journalist Sigfrido Ranucci, who was attacked near his home in Campo Ascolano—an area close to Torvajanica. 🔗 Leggi su Citypescara.com

Gianmarco Di Napoli. . ` 28 2025 Le Prime Notizie dalla Puglia Ergastolo ai fratelli Morleo per il duplice omicidio di 25 anni fa. ? Ricerche senza sosta per Tatiana Tramacere, 27 anni. Maxi arresti a Bari e nel Leccese per - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Italian honours presented to Albanian police officers - The Ambassador of Italy in Albania, Marco Alberti, presented, on behalf of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, the honour of Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy to two senior ... Scrive ansa.it

Albania former PM released from house arrest: court - Former Albanian prime minister and opposition leader Sali Berisha on Wednesday was released from house arrest, under which he was placed nearly a year ago, an ... Riporta ansa.it