afghanistan aid system severely strained by over 5 million returnees un warns

L’Afghanistan sta affrontando una crisi umanitaria grave, con oltre cinque milioni di persone che sono tornate nel paese dall’estero. Questa ondata di rientri, causata da politiche di espulsione, ha messo sotto pressione il sistema di aiuti internazionale. Le organizzazioni umanitarie denunciano che le risorse disponibili non sono sufficienti a sostenere tutti i nuovi arrivati, molti dei quali vivono in condizioni di estrema povertà e mancanza di servizi di base. La situazione rischia di peggiorare se non si interviene rapidamente per rafforzare gli aiuti e le strutture di accoglienza.

Afghanistan is contending with a worsening hunger crisis driven by the mass deportations of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran, foreign aid cuts and economic crisis. “We are deeply concerned about the sustainability of these returns,” Arafat Jamal, the U.N. refugee agency representative from Afghanistan, told a Geneva press briefing. ”The massive demographic shock of this number of people, which is around 12% of the population, is pushing us to the brink.” Last year, some 2.9 million people crossed back into Afghanistan, and so far this year, 150,000 people have returned, Jamal said. UNHCR needs $216 million to support the returnees this year, but the campaign is only 8% funded, he added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

