Warming weather reduces Ukraine’s energy deficit minister says

Il caldo improvviso in Ucraina ha portato sollievo alle centrali elettriche colpite dai recenti attacchi russi. Dopo settimane di freddo record e blackout, le temperature più miti hanno fatto salire la produzione di energia, riducendo così il deficit che da tempo affligge il paese. Le autorità sottolineano come questa variazione meteo possa aiutare a stabilizzare la rete elettrica, ma avvertono che la situazione resta delicata.

Shmyhal told parliament’s energy committee that the current power deficit totalled 4.3 to 4.5 gigawatts, compared with up to 6 gigawatts during the colder spell, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported. “As of today, February 12, the forecast maximum consumption is 16.4 gigawatts - that is what the economy would like to consume. Unfortunately, we can only provide 12.3 gigawatts,” he said. Shmyhal said that Ukraine imports almost 2 gigawatts, that 7.5 gigawatts are produced by three Ukrainian nuclear plants and 0.85 gigawatts are received from thermal plants. Russia attacked Ukraine’s power system again last week, striking both thermal power plants and key electrical substations, forcing nuclear plants to cut power production. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

