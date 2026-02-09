Questa mattina a Berlino, il ministro degli Esteri tedesco Johann Wadephul incontra i suoi colleghi dei paesi dell’Asia centrale. La riunione si concentra su sanzioni ed energia, temi caldi in questi giorni di tensione internazionale. I ministri discuteranno delle misure da adottare e delle strategie per affrontare le sfide condivise, senza lasciare spazio a molte altre parole.

As a result, Germany’s trade volume with countries such as Kyrgyzstan has significantly increased since the 2022 invasion. Wadephul will meet with the foreign ministers from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the spokesperson said on Monday. The spokesperson did not want to say whether Germany supports EU sanctions against these countries. The German economy is also interested in raw materials from countries such as Kazakhstan. Di conseguenza, il volume degli scambi commerciali della Germania con paesi come il Kirghizistan è aumentato significativamente dopo l’invasione del 2022. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

