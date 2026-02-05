ukraine energy minister warns of more power cuts possible russian attacks

L’Ucraina si prepara a nuovi blackout. Il ministro dell’energia avverte che le interruzioni di corrente potrebbero aumentare nei prossimi giorni, mentre le forze russe potrebbero lanciare nuovi attacchi aerei. La situazione resta tesa e incerte, con l’elettricità sempre più difficile da garantire alle famiglie.

Denys Shmyhal said well over 200 emergency crews were at work in the capital restoring heating to apartment buildings after a series of mass Russian attacks in January. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday that more than 1,100 buildings remained without heating. “The situation with energy remains very difficult. There is a risk that timetables for power cuts could get worse,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after a daily meeting of senior officials devoted to energy issues. “This is linked to the last strike and the fact that the shortfalls in generation in the power system are still significant. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

Il 14 gennaio, un attacco di droni russi ha colpito le infrastrutture di Kryvyi Rih, provocando blackout energetici che hanno interessato oltre 45.

Ukraine Power Crisis: 1.2M Left Without Electricity After Russian Strikes | NewsX

