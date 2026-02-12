ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences kyiv says

Questa mattina, le aziende di armamenti ucraine hanno ottenuto le prime licenze per esportare armi durante il conflitto. È un passo importante che permette loro di vendere i prodotti all’estero, cercando di rafforzare l’economia e sostenere lo sforzo bellico. La notizia arriva da Kyiv, dove le autorità confermano di aver approvato le prime autorizzazioni in tempo di guerra.

KYIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian arms producers have received the first wartime licences to export their goods abroad, the secretary of Kyiv’s national security and defence council said on Thursday. In a statement on social media, Rustem Umerov did not specify how many enterprises had received a license but said Ukraine’s annual production capacity in the sector exceeds $55 billion. Umerov said the interdepartmental government commission which approves arms exports had already held its first meeting in eights months. Since it was attacked by Russia in February 2022, Ukraine’s defence sector has boomed, and now comprises more than 100 companies, most of them new private sector enterprises. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

