La presidenza ucraina annuncia che il paese inizierà a esportare armi prodotte in casa. Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha spiegato che questa mossa permette a Kyiv di guadagnare dai materiali bellici sviluppati durante il conflitto. Le autorità sperano di attrarre clienti e rilanciare l’economia, mentre le forze ucraine continuano a combattere sul fronte. La decisione ha già suscitato reazioni contrastanti, tra chi teme un aumento delle tensioni e chi vede un’opportunità per rafforzare le finanze nazionali.

Ukrainian manufacturers, many of whom have established a track record of successful battlefield deployment, hope to tap into a historic boom in European defence spending driven by the continent’s largest war since 1945. Zelenskiy said 10 “export centres” for Ukrainian weapons would be opened in 2026 across Europe, adding that combat drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), would be among the exports. “Today, Europe’s security is built on technology and drones,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday evening. “All of this will be based largely on Ukrainian technology and Ukrainian specialists.” Ukraine’s allies have expressed interest in learning from its wartime experience and technological innovation to bolster their own forces, many of them weakened by decades of low defence spending. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine opens up arms exports, seeking to cash in on wartime technology

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Arms Exports

Vladimir Putin ha elogiato ancora una volta le esportazioni militari russe, sottolineando che il settore ha ampliato i mercati e le opportunità, nonostante la pressione proveniente dall’Occidente.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

HK's Top Court Sentences Jimmy Lai to 20 Years In Prison | The China Show 2/9/2025

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Arms Exports

Argomenti discussi: Nuclear weapons, US urges new three-way agreement with Russia and China.

Ukraine opens up arms exports, seeking to cash in on wartime technologyBy Max Hunder KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is opening up exports of its domestically produced weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, a way for Kyiv to cash in on a wartime technological arms ... msn.com

La conoscevamo (solo) come granaio d'Europa, ora è la "Silicon Valley" della tecnologia di difesa più avanzata kyivindependent.com/ukraine-to-ope… @KyivIndependent x.com

Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1433: Russia deploys unjammable Starlink-guided Shaheds Ukraine aims to build 7 million drones in 2026 — 70 times more than the US. Manufacturing volume has roughly doubled every year since 2023 Most Germans see Trump facebook