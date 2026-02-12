Donald Trump ha deciso di fermare l’aumento delle deportazioni in Minnesota. La notizia arriva dal portavoce della Casa Bianca, Tom Homan, che ha annunciato il cambiamento di strategia. La decisione segue settimane di tensioni e proteste legate alle politiche migratorie del governo. Ora, le forze dell’ordine potranno concentrarsi su altre priorità, mentre le operazioni di rimpatrio si riducono significativamente nello stato. La mossa segna un passo importante nella gestione dell’immigrazione negli Stati Uniti.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that a significant drawdown of immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota was underway and that he had proposed and Trump had agreed that the surge there should end. Under Operation Metro Surge, Trump had deployed about 3,000 armed immigration agents by late January to deport migrants in Minnesota. The surge has led to tumultuous scenes in Minneapolis, the state’s biggest city. Residents have come out onto the streets, some blowing whistles, in protest against masked agents in military-style gear. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump agrees to end deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

Approfondimenti su Trump Immigration

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, incontrerà giovedì Maria Corina Machado, leader dell’opposizione venezuelana.

Secondo quanto dichiarato dalla Casa Bianca, il presidente Trump ha effettuato una valutazione realistica del sostegno popolare alla leader dell’opposizione venezuelana, Maria Corina Machado.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Trump Agrees to End ICE Deportation Surge in Minnesota | Major Policy Shift

Ultime notizie su Trump Immigration

Argomenti discussi: Nuclear weapons, US urges new three-way agreement with Russia and China; Bill and Hillary Clinton End Standoff, Agree to Testify Before Congress on Epstein; Trump: 'Good call with Xi, I will be in China in April'. Putin proposes energy deal to Beijing; ISRAELIRANWAR. Araghchi, we don't trust the US too much; last time they attacked in the middle of negotiations, yes to nuclear power for the medical and energy sectors. Netanyahu: ready to attack.

Trump agrees to end deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar saysBy Susan Heavey and Jonathan Allen WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that a significant drawdown of immigration enforcement agents in ... msn.com

"The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time." White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Trump has reviewed images released by the FBI showing an individual outside Nancy Guthrie's home. https://a - facebook.com facebook

A White House official told me President Trump is opposed to Israel annexing the West Bank "A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region", the White House official said The White Hou x.com