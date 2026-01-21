Pakistan to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza

Il Pakistan ha annunciato la sua partecipazione al “Board of Peace” istituito dall’amministrazione Trump, con l’obiettivo di contribuire alla stabilizzazione e alla pace nella regione di Gaza. La decisione mira a favorire un dialogo costruttivo e a promuovere iniziative volte a risolvere le tensioni nel contesto israelo-palestinese. La collaborazione internazionale rappresenta un passo importante verso il raggiungimento di una soluzione duratura e pacifica.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan will join U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” to help achieve lasting peace in Gaza, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The board, set up late last year under Trump’s Gaza plan, is aimed at resolving global conflicts. Some countries have reacted with caution to the initiative, although the U.S. has said that over 20 countries have agreed to join so far. Islamabad’s move is part of its efforts to support the Gaza plan under the U.N. security council framework, the foreign office said in a statement. Pakistan hoped “concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire” as well as to boost aid and aid Gaza’s reconstruction, it said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

