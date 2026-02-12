Israele si unisce ufficialmente all’iniziativa del presidente americano Donald Trump per il “Board of Peace”. Lo ha annunciato il premier Benjamin Netanyahu, confermando così l’ingresso del Paese nel progetto che punta a promuovere la pace nella regione. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensioni e di attesa di sviluppi diplomatici, mentre i dettagli del coinvolgimento sono ancora da definire.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Israel will join U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during his visit to Washington where he met Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After meeting Rubio on Wednesday, Netanyahu posted on X that he “signed Israel’s accession as a member of the “Board of Peace.”” A U.N. Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorized the board and countries working with it to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire began in October under a Trump plan on which Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Israel to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, Netanyahu says

La Cina ha confermato di essere stata invitata a partecipare al cosiddetto

Il Pakistan ha annunciato la sua partecipazione al “Board of Peace” istituito dall’amministrazione Trump, con l’obiettivo di contribuire alla stabilizzazione e alla pace nella regione di Gaza.

Argomenti discussi: Gaza, US yes to small arms for Hamas. West Bank, IDF prevents Palestinians from ploughing; Germany, UK, Spain condemn the annexation of the West Bank to Israel; Trump opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank White House official says; Security experts: Israel, US will likely strike Iran together.

