China invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday confirmed that it had been asked to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” an invitation that Washington had extended to dozens of countries in his bid to launch a global initiative aimed at resolving conflicts. But Beijing, which recently struck a delicate trade truce with Washington, stopped short of saying whether it would accept or decline the invitation. Governments from around the world have so far reacted cautiously to Trump’s invitation to join the initiative, which diplomats say could undermine the United Nations. The initiative would kick off by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other situations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

