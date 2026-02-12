geotab helps reduce fleet risk with new ai powered go focus pro dash cam

La nuova dash cam GO Focus Pro di Geotab promette di rivoluzionare la sicurezza delle flotte. Dotata di intelligenza artificiale, offre una visuale a 360 gradi e può prevedere i rischi di incidente, aiutando le aziende a prevenire collisioni e tutelare i driver. Presentata a Las Vegas, questa tecnologia punta a migliorare la gestione e la sicurezza dei mezzi in strada.

- The GO Focus Pro delivers 360-degree visibility and predictive risk detection to prevent collisions and protect driver safety LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Connect -- Behind every commercial vehicle is a driver facing increased pressure and rising safety concerns. Today at Geotab Connect, Geotab Inc. announced the expansion of the GO Focus Family to include the new GO Focus Pro Dash Cam. The launch comes as Geotab research highlights a critical tension in the transport industry: while 99% of European commercial drivers recognise the benefits of video telematics for their own protection, they are operating under unprecedented strain. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

