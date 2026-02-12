factbox norway diplomats and politicians found in epstein files

La Norvegia si sveglia con una notizia shock. Sono stati pubblicati milioni di documenti collegati a Jeffrey Epstein, e tra questi ci sono anche nomi di diplomatici e politici norvegesi. La scoperta ha scosso l’intera classe dirigente del paese, che ora si trova a dover fare i conti con accuse e sospetti. La vicenda si intreccia con un caso internazionale che continua a far parlare.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway has been rocked by the release of millions of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein and indicating that leading politicians and top diplomats had extensive contact with the U.S. sex offender who died by suicide in 2019. Following are some of the revelations found in the documents released in late January by the U.S. Department of Justice: Mona Juul, who resigned as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq in February, is suspected of gross corruption and her husband, former government minister Terje Roed-Larsen, is suspected of complicity in gross corruption. Roed-Larsen and Juul have said through their lawyers they believe there is no basis for the cases against them. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La pubblicazione di migliaia di documenti interni da parte del Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha portato alla luce i legami di Jeffrey Epstein con politici, uomini d’affari e altre figure influenti.

La polizia norvegese ha aperto un’indagine sull’ex primo ministro Jagland.

