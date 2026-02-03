Factbox-Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to politicians business titans and other figures

La pubblicazione di migliaia di documenti interni da parte del Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha portato alla luce i legami di Jeffrey Epstein con politici, uomini d’affari e altre figure influenti. I documenti svelano come il finanziere, morto in carcere nel 2019, mantenesse rapporti stretti con molte personalità di spicco, alimentando nuove polemiche sulle sue reti di potere e sui possibili coinvolgimenti di altri. La vicenda torna di nuovo sotto i riflettori, aprendo nuove domande su chi abbia potuto proteggerlo e quale

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s release of millions of internal documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender’s ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business - both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl. Evidence in multiple legal and criminal cases has also shed light on these connections. Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell was ruled a suicide. The Justice Department has warned that the material could include faked images or untrue allegations, as well as pornographic material. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

