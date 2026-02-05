norway police open investigation into ex prime minister jagland over epstein files

La polizia norvegese ha aperto un’indagine sull’ex primo ministro Jagland. Gli inquirenti vogliono chiarire i dettagli sui documenti legati a Epstein, dopo aver ricevuto alcune segnalazioni. Al momento, non ci sono accuse formali, ma l’attenzione resta alta. Jagland si difende, negando ogni coinvolgimento. La vicenda tiene banco in Norvegia e potrebbe avere ripercussioni anche sulla sua carriera politica.

The decision to investigate Jagland, also a former Secretary General of the Council of Europe, was based on information revealed by newly released files related to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Oekokrim said. Jagland has not been charged with any crime and the investigation will among other things cover whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position. The police also asked that the immunity Jagland has due to his position as a former head of an international organisation be lifted, a request acquiesced to by the Foreign Ministry. “It is important that the facts of this case are brought to light,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia britannica ha annunciato di aver aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, ex ambasciatore del Regno Unito.

La polizia britannica ha aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, l’ex ministro vicino al governo.

