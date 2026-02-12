Exclusive-Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer pushed for voter fraud evidence from US intelligence agency

Un avvocato di Donald Trump, coinvolto nelle iniziative per dimostrare presunti brogli elettorali, ha sollecitato informazioni sull’eventuale interferenza di agenzie di intelligence statunitensi. La richiesta arriva mentre si intensificano le indagini sui tentativi di sovvertire i risultati delle elezioni e si fanno sempre più pressanti le accuse di manipolazioni. I dettagli emergono nel mezzo di un clima teso, con le autorità che cercano di fare chiarezza su quanto accaduto e sulle eventuali prove a sostegno delle accuse.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A lawyer leading efforts to bolster U.S. President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” pushed a U.S. intelligence contractor to search for evidence of voter fraud in that race, two people familiar with the events said. Mojave Research Inc. was contracted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to study vulnerabilities in voting machines used in Puerto Rico’s 2024 elections. The Mojave analysts were examining the machines for potential weaknesses that hackers or others could exploit, said the sources. The machines were removed and checked by officials and law enforcement officials in May. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

