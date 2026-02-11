La responsabile dei servizi segreti americani, Tulsi Gabbard, ha annunciato che ha chiuso la task force che aveva creato. La decisione arriva dopo mesi di attività, senza specificare i motivi ufficiali. Gabbard ha spiegato che il lavoro della squadra si è concluso e che le operazioni principali sono state portate a termine. La notizia ha suscitato interesse tra gli addetti ai lavori, che ora si chiedono quale sarà il prossimo passo dell’intelligence statunitense.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. spy chief Tulsi Gabbard told Reuters on Tuesday that she has wound down a task force she launched last year with the declared goal of rooting out politicization from intelligence agencies, but which critics accused of being a tool for partisan attacks by the Trump administration. Gabbard said in a statement she had reassigned members of the Director’s Initiatives Group elsewhere in her agency. Her comments to Reuters came after two sources said the decision to wrap up the DIG, as it was commonly known, was taken after alleged missteps. A spokesperson at Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence denied any missteps and said the DIG was meant to be only temporary, a view Gabbard echoed. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Trump’s spy chief Gabbard winds down intelligence task force

Approfondimenti su Trump Spy Chief

Un’investigazione ha preso di mira le macchine per il voto a Puerto Rico.

Kristalina Georgieva, direttrice generale del Fondo Monetario Internazionale, ha visitato Kyiv per la prima volta nel 2023.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Trump Spy Chief

Exclusive-US spy chief's office investigated voting machines in Puerto RicoBy Phil Stewart, Erin Banco and Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A team working for President Donald Trump's spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard, last spring led an investigation into Puerto Rico's ... msn.com

Trump abroga la storica dichiarazione sul clima con un enorme passo indietro normativo x.com

Dopo l’esibizione di stanotte all’Half Time del Super Bowl, Bad Bunny ha deciso di rimuovere tutte le foto dal suo profilo Instagram per evitare di essere bersaglio delle varie critiche dei seguaci di Trump! Al momento l’artista non ha rilasciato nessuna dichiaraz - facebook.com facebook